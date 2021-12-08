Chandrababu takes Penukonda TDP leaders to task over poll defeat

Opposition leader and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu took a serious view of the party’s performance in the recent Penukonda municipal elections. Despite being a TDP stronghold, the results were too disappointing. Out of the 25 wards, the TDP could win just 2 seats. The council was bagged by the ruling YSRCP.

On Monday, Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the electoral rout in Vijayawada with the key leaders from Penukonda. In fact, the elections in Penukonda created hype and hoopla as this area is the borough of the Paritala family. The elections turned high profile as the paritala family and YSRCP’s minister Sankara Narayana clashed bitterly. In political significance and media attention, Penukonda was second only to Kuppam.

The TDP had appointed 25 sitting MLAs, ex MLAs, former MPs and MLCs for each ward. These biggies stayed in Penukonda and campaigned vigorously. Despite all this, the party fared very poorly. Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed the results, came down heavily on the party leaders. He said the party leaders did not act in coordination and pointed out that this disunity cost the party dear.

He specially pointed out that Hindupur parliament incharge Parthasarathy did not act in coordination with other leaders. Chandrababu gave specific examples where the lack of coordination affected the outcome. He said he was aware of where things went awry and how opportunities were lost. He said he would soon overhaul the organizational setup and bring in young leaders. This strong warning let the cat among the pigeons for the local leaders.