Did TRS boycott Parliament session fearing CBI, ED raids?

The ruling TRS in Telangana has decided to boycott ongoing winter session of Parliament all of a sudden.

The TRS MPs are creating ruckus in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the beginning of this session on November and obstructing proceedings in the House.

They vowed to fight against Narendra Modi government in Parliament till the Centre concedes to their demand on paddy procurement from Telangana State.

But TRS MPs suddenly announced to boycott entire winter session which lasts till December 23.

Why KCR asked party MPs to boycott session and return to Hyderabad all of a sudden?

Speculations are rife in political circles that CBI and ED have issued notices to two close associates of KCR on certain land deals and financial deals in Kokapet after TRS came to power in 2014.

It is rumoured that one person who runs a big real estate company and another person who does all major contracts of Telangana government have indulged in certain financial transactions which are linked to TRS bosses.

KCR came to know about this and asked his MPs to stop agitations in Parliament and return to Hyderabad, it is rumoured.

KCR feared that BJP government at the Centre may pursue these cases more vigorously if TRS continues confrontation with BJP causing trouble to TRS leadership and he decided to avoid that situation, it is speculated in political circles.