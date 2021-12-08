Prabhas spending a Bomb on his new Home

Rebelstar Prabhas is the latest pan-Indian star of the country and his remuneration turned out to be a topic of discussion across Bollywood circles. Prabhas turned a signing spree and is completing projects on a quick note. He has been on the hunt for a new home in Mumbai as he is busy with several Bollywood projects. The top actor is said to have purchased 2 acre of land in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda which is the happening place of the city. He is in plans to build a lavish villa that matches his taste.

Prabhas spent a huge amount on the land and he will spend a bomb to construct a bungalow with all the needed amenities. The top actor is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. He is currently busy with Salaar and Project K. Prabhas will have three releases next year.