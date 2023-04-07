Change in the lineup for Prabhas

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with a bunch of projects and he has a chart of film releases in the next few months. The top actor is shooting for Project K, Salaar and Maruthi’s Raja Deluxe. The actor signed a film each for Siddharth Anand and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After Pathaan turned out to be a super hit, Mythri Movie Makers met Siddharth Anand and made it official about the film with Prabhas. But the fresh rumors indicate that the film is pushed as Siddharth Anand bagged an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

The film is expected to roll next year and Siddharth Anand’s film with Prabhas will only take place after the release of Tiger Vs Pathaan. Prabhas meanwhile will complete all his ongoing projects and he will join the sets of Spirit directed by Sandeep Vanga. The filming commences early next year as per the update. T Series and Sandeep Vanga will produce this film.