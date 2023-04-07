Agent Makers’ Clarity for Speculations

Young actor Akhil Akkineni has been focused on Agent, an action thriller that is the costliest one in his career. Surendar Reddy is the director and AK Entertainments are the producers. The film is gearing up for a wide release on April 28th, 2023. With lot of pending shoot, there are speculations if the film will make it for the announced release date. The makers today released the latest poster of Akhil on the eve of his birthday. The poster came out with a clarification about the release date.

The makers confirmed that Agent will hit the screens on April 28th, 2023. Akhil plays a spy in this high-voltage actioner and Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine. Hiphop Tamizha is the music director for Agent. The film is made on a massive budget and the makers recovered a major portion through the non-theatrical deals.