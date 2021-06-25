Charan touched by fans gesture who walked 240 kms bare foot

Megapowerstar Ram Charan was touched by three fans who walked nearly 240 kilometres by foot.

Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi and Veeresh hail from Gadwal district and they wanted to meet to Ram Charan. So they started their journey on June 20th and reached Hyderabad on June 24th. Going past all the obstacles, Jayraj, Ravi and Veeresh ended up at Chiranjeevi Blood bank.

Charan got to know about these fans and invited them to his home. Welcoming them with a warm hug, Charan had a conversation with them for nearly an hour. The mega hero promised to support them after getting to know about their dreams.

