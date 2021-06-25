Etela letter to KCR: Leaked or forged?

A letter purportedly written by Etela Rajender to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has gone viral on social media in which Etela expressed apologies for resorting to anti-party activities and pleaded KCR to give him one last chance to correct himself.

Though the letter has no date to know when it was written, the contents of the letter indicate that it was written a day after T News channel aired sensational assigned lands encroachment news reports against Etela in May.

In the letter, Etela admitted of holding ‘secret meetings’ in Bengaluru, Pune etc against party leadership in which TRS leaders from Peddapalli district also participated.

Etela said he held those meetings after he was misled by few leaders but he had nothing against KCR and TRS. Etela said KCR had given him many opportunities in party and government more than he deserved.

Questions arise whether this letter was deliberately leaked by TRS to embarrass Etela and BJP.

However, Etela denied having written any such letter to KCR. He alleged that it was a ‘forged letter’ written by TRS on his name. He lodged a police complaint today seeking action against those who forged his letter.