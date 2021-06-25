Prakash Raj responds about MAA Elections

Veteran actor Prakash Raj announced that he would contest in the MAA Elections for President. Manchu Vishnu, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Hema are the other contestants and the election heat is on even before three months. Prakash Raj interacted with the media today in Filmnagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad along with his panel. There are speculations that Prakash Raj sought the support of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Responding about this, Prakash Raj questioned why Chiranjeevi’s name was dragged into the issue for a small election that has 800 active members.

He said that the decision was not made recently and he decided to contest in MAA Elections a year ago. “Whoever wins in the elections, we will work together. I have been insulted several times with the remark of non-local. I completed my silver jubilee in Telugu cinema recently. There would no chance for the word non-local in film industry. Me and my panel will not conduct any press meets and will not be active till the elections commence. We are against the debates” told Prakash Raj during his press meet.