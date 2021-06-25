Kangana Ranaut takes up film on Controversial Issue

Controversial and bold actress Kangana Ranaut has been choosing films that can elevate her performance as an actress. Kangana Ranaut now announced a film on Emergency that is based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut even announced that she will be directing Emergency. Sai Kabir was the one who was announced to direct the project initially but Kangana Ranaut decided to take over the direction card after she felt that she is the best one to helm the film.

Ritesh Shah penned the script of Emergency and the shoot. Kangana Ranaut said that the film is not a biopic and it is a political drama. “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira” posted Kangana about Emergency.