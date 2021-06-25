Will send AP CS to jail: NGT!

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday warned Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Adityanath Das that he will be sent to jail if the AP government goes ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme in violation of its earlier orders.

A petitioner Srinivas from Karimnagar in Telangana filed a petition in NGT stating that AP government is going ahead with RLIS works despite NGT stay orders.

The NGT took serious view of this and directed AP CS to immediately stop the works or face jail.

The NGT issued notices to Krishna River Management Board and Centre to submit report on the status of RLIS works.

The court adjourned the case to July 3.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are engaged in a water war over sharing of Krishna water by taking up several projects over Krishna without taking any approvals of regularly agencies to divert water to respective States.