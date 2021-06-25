Teja, Prashanth Varma’s Hanu-Man Launched In Style

The protagonist for director Prashanth Varma’s next film Hanu-Man is finalized. Teja Sajja who overwhelmed with his acting prowess in the director’s previous super hit film Zombie Reddy is roped into play the lead role in Hanu-Man to be produced by K Niranjan Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment banner.

Teja who got the opportunity to star in first Telugu zombie film has got another wonderful chance of featuring in first Telugu original superhero film. The film has been launched today in style with several guests gracing the occasion. Shiva Shakti Datta, C Kalyan, Gemini Kiran and few others attended the event.

As the film will start rolling from next month, Teja apparently started preparing for his role. He looks apt to play the challenging role in this picture.

Cinematography is by Dasaradhi Shivendra.