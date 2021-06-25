Akshay Kumar to step into the shoes of Bellamkonda Srinivas

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to remake another South Indian film, He will be playing the role played by Srinivas in Telugu. Details as follows

It is not new for Akshay Kumar to remake south Indian movies. He remade Vikramarkudu movie and the movie was a big hit In Hindi. Last year he remade Kanchana movie as Laxmi. However this movie did not had theatrical release due to Covid pandemic and was directly released on Disney Hotstar. This was the first big budget Bollywood movie to skip theatrical release and directly release on OTT platform. Akshay got highly positive reviews for his performance in this movie.

Now he’s all set to act in the remake of Rakshasudu movie. This movie was originally directed by Ram Kumar in Tamil. It was later remade into Telugu by Ramesh Verma. The movie was one of the biggest hits in the career of Bellam Konda Srinivas. The movie was set in psycho thriller genre and definitely a benchmark this genre. While Akshay is playing the role enacted by Bellamkonda Srinivas, the megaphone might be wielded By Ramesh Verma who directed Telugu version. We need to wait for further updates on this movie.