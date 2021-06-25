Prabhas resumes the shoot of Radhe Shyam

After a long pause due to the second wave of coronavirus, Prabhas is back to work from today. He resumed the shoot of Radhe Shyam today and some pending portions will be shot in a continuous schedule. Pooja Hegde is back to Hyderabad to complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam. The last song that is pending will be canned in a special set with which the entire shooting portions will be completed. The current schedule will last for ten days. A massive set is constructed in a private studio to shoot the song on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Soon after the completion of the shoot of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will fly to Mumbai to resume the shoot of Adipurush. He will also resume the shoot of Salaar in August. Prabhas is keen to complete the shoots of Salaar and Adipurush by the end of this year. Radhe Shyam will head for a Dasara release if there is no possible third wave of coronavirus. Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this romantic entertainer and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.