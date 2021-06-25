Sharmila’s biggest test: Will she be Andhra ‘Bidda’ or Telangana ‘Kodalu?’

YS Sharmila must now have been realising that politics, after all, is no easy game. It is not just a couple of protests, slew of catchy slogans and some optics. Even before her party is formally launched and is christened, she faces the biggest challenge. The challenge is whether she wants to be Telangana’s kodalu (daughter-in-law) or Andhra’s Bidda (daughter). The choice is tough and any option she chooses is going to annoy the others.

With water war raging between Telangana and AP over Krishna waters, Sharmila has a very difficult choice. For someone who wants the people to recognise as Telangana Kodalu, she cannot go against Telangana interests. She has to side with the Telangana people and oppose Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, which was her father’s dream and brother’s target. She has to speak against the interests of Rayalaseema, her home. She has to join the chorus of Telangana politicians and say that YSR was a ‘donga’ (thief) and Jagan a ‘gajadonga’ (dacoit), who are taking away Telangana’s ‘rightful’ share of Krishna water.

If she supports Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, then she will have to face anger of the Telagnanites. Her party will suffer heavily in Telangana. Even some of her close confidants may leave her. It would be a big jolt to her political dreams.

One option available to her is that she could play mediator between both Telagnana and Andhra Pradesh and bring about an amicable settlement to the vexed water dispute. But, why would KCR listen to her? At the same time, she had come to Telangana only because of her differences with YS Jagan. So, will Jagan pay heed to her? Thus, Sharmila faces the biggest challenge of her political life, even before her political party is launched. How she would act would decide her future. Let’s wait and watch what she does?