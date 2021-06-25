Jagan’s Kapu conundrum: How to bring in 2 more Kapus without disturbing social equations?

Heightened political activity among the Kapus is turning out to be a real test of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political sagacity. Several Kapu leaders are said to be in a ‘now or never’ mood to grab ministries in Jagan’s cabinet. Among the Kapu leaders, at least two MLAs are in a tearing hurry to secure ministries. Kapu strongman from East Godavari Thota Trimurthulu and Jagan loyalist Ambati Rambabu are pulling all stops to become ministers.

Ambati is a Jagan loyalist and has been one of the strongest voices defending Jagan and his policies. He is also from the Kapu community and hoped for a place in the cabinet in 2019 itself. However, caste calculations and social engineering by Jagan kept him out of the cabinet. Sources say that Jagan had promised him a ministry in the cabinet reshuffle. So, he is hopeful of becoming a minister this time.

The second Kapu leader who is moving heaven and earth to become a minister is Thota Trimurthulu. This four-time MLA has now been made an MLC in the governor’s quota. Known to be a dashing leader, Thota wants to become a minister this time. He has Jagan’s backing too. Both Thota and Ambati are needed to counter Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in 2024 elections.

However, Both East Godavari and Guntur have three ministers each and the quota is full. The Jagan cabinet has five Kapu leaders already. They are Kurasala Kanna Babu, Alla Nani, Perni Nani, Bosta Satyanarayana and Avanthi Srinivas. All these are strong leaders in their own right and replacing them would not be easy. How will Jagan juggle his team and ensure that Ambati and Thota are in without disturbing the existing five Kapu leaders? Let’s see how Jagan manages this.