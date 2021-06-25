Dil Raju locks Ajay Devgn for his Next

Top producer Dil Raju is focused on Bollywood along with Tollywood. The successful producer is busy with the remakes of Jersey and HIT in Bollywood. Now, the top producer announced the remake of Allari Naresh’s recent successful outing Naandhi. He is said to have locked Bollywood top actor Ajay Devgn for the film and an official announcement was made today. The details about the cast, crew members will be announced soon and the project rolls next year.

Dil Raju loved Naandhi and paid a fancy price to acquire the entire remake rights of the film some time ago. He has been busy meeting various stars and finally, Ajay Devgn came on to the board for this interesting film. Vijay Kanakamedala directed this courtroom drama and Allari Naresh’s performance received wide appreciation. Satish Vegesna produced Naandhi.