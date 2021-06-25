Post-Covid, Tollywood in Demand

The coronavirus shattered the lives of crores of people. The film industry was left in shock with the unexpected break but Tollywood bounced back with a bang and recovered in days after the country reopened for the public. Post coronavirus, Telugu films are in huge demand. The stars hiked their remuneration and turned signing spree. Most of them are demanding huge remuneration for their upcoming projects. Several Tamil actors are focused on their Tollywood debut and signed straight Telugu films. Some of the Bollywood filmmakers are keen to release the films of stars simultaneously in Hindi along with Telugu.

Even the directors of Telugu cinema are in huge demand. They have lined up back-to-back projects and the star directors hiked their fee for their upcoming films. The asking price for the theatrical and non-theatrical rights for Telugu films are quite high. The dubbed versions featuring stars are receiving lakhs of views. Top digital giants are competing for the digital rights of Telugu movies. Telugu cinema is currently in its best phase. The producers are super confident that the audience would return back to theatres soon.