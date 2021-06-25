We are planning a Green Screen Studio in Hyderabad: Havish

Havish Koneru is known for making different choices as an actor. Irrespective of the results, he always makes sure of the variety in the subjects he picks. He bagged a big hit with his maiden production venture, Rakshasudu and is right now bankrolling Ravi Teja’s Khiladi. Here is a chit chat with actor-producer Havish on his Birthday today.

Your family is into education. How did acting happen?

After my Bachelors in the US, I came back and I was approached for the Gangotri Hindi remake. I was skeptical but my father pushed me to try. I joined an acting school where I developed interest. I tried giving auditions for various movies and that’s how Nuvvila happened.

You are four films old in the industry. What do you think of your career so far?

All the films I did are my conscious choices. I did not aim for any position and always wanted to try different characters which I did. Only mistake I made was doing one film at a time which left so much of a gap between all my films. That is one thing I am looking to change and will do at least two films in a year going forward.

Did you lock any films during the Lockdown?

Yes, I okayed three scripts. One is a family entertainer, the other is an action love story and the third one is a sports backdrop action film.

Rakshasudu is your first production venture, a big hit. Any regrets not doing it?

No. Usually, I do not like Thriller films but I know they work. Moreover, I do not want to act in the first film of my production house because it is not good for the banner. Stars will not do films on my banner in such cases.

We heard you have big investment plans in Hyderabad?

Yes, we are planning a Green Screen Studio and a University in Kukatpally of Hyderabad. The University will be the best in Asia. The University is a dream of my father and grandfather but it is my responsibility to continue their legacy.

OTT is booming in this pandemic. What is your opinion?

I am strictly against OTT. I feel a film is for big screen experience. It is a different experience altogether watching a film on the big screen with friends. Nothing can match it. Also, OTT players will not continue pouring in money. Very soon, they will call shots. So, the theater model is better for us.

What about your next release – Khiladi?

We are twenty days away from completion. Once we resume shooting, we will take two or three months to release. It is the most-stylish film of Ravi Teja till date. Rakshasudu is being made in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar Sir. If not for the pandemic, we would have made it. A star hero is also asking for the Hindi rights of Khiladi.