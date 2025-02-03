x
Chay’s goes the extra mile for Thandel

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

Chay’s goes the extra mile for Thandel

Thandel is going to be a career defining film for Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. This is the first time after many years that his film has been making a lot of positive waves prior to its release. There are so many reasons why Thandel has been the cynosure of moviegoers from the day it was announced and Naga Chaitanya’s phenomenal transformation for his role is one of them.

Chaitu put himself through a wringer to play the role of Raju in this rural entertainer which is inspired by real incidents in a fisherman’s life. As the makers initially felt that the role of Thandel Raju doesn’t suit him due to fair skin and classy appearance, Naga Chaitanya took up the challenge and transformed himself for the character with his dedication and hard work.

For this film, Chaitu went the extra mile and attained a rugged avatar by sweating out with rigorous training and intense work out. As Chaitu strongly believed that he can do complete justice to his character, the director and the producer finally agreed to cast him in this film. They were taken aback with the way he gave his everything for Thandel.

The team unveiled a small video which showcases Naga Chaitanya’s gruelling preparation for achieving the desired shape and look for this film. There are glimpses of videos which takes us through his painstaking efforts to deliver an impactful outing with this film.

Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film is slated for release on February 7th. Geetha Arts banner is behind this big-budget film.

