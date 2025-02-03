Anirudh Reddy: The rising rebel in Telangana Congress

Congress MLA from Jadcherla Janampalli Anirudh Reddy is making waves in Telangana political circles, thanks to his recent dinner meeting with MLAs at ITC Kohinoor. The meeting of disgruntled MLAs created a sensation in Telangana political circles, giving birth to several conspiracy theories.

While Anirudh Reddy is said to be the mastermind behind the meeting, this is not the first time, the young MLA has hit headlines.

Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy had warned of taking up agitation against his own Congress Government earlier, if Uddandapur Reservoir works are not done swiftly. As he made these comments in a public meeting in Jadcherla in the presence of visting Ministers, they became viral.

Later Jadcherla MLA raised the issue of step-motherly treatment towards Telangana devotees at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. While his comments won appreciation from Telangana devotees, attracted ire of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu supporters.

Considered an emotional person, Anirudh Reddy’s videos about admonishing corrupt revenue officials, and expressing ire on party workers have become social media stuff.

All these developments coupled with first-time MLA’s behavior are earning him both appreciation and criticism, finally transforming his image as a rebel MLA in Revanth Reddy Government. The fact that Anirudh is a protégé of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is contributing further to his image as a Congress rebel.