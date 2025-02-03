x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP

Actor Sonu Sood, who is well known for his villainous roles on big screen, is popular as a Good Samaritan for his humanitarian deeds. During COVID pandemic, Sonu Sood turned a saviour for thousands of migrants as he came forward voluntarily to support them with basic amenities. He always come forward during times of distress to extend financial support to the needy.

Today, he once again demonstrated brought the philanthropic side to fore when he donated four ambulances to Andhra Pradesh government. Sonu Sood met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat today evening and made this announcement. Through his foundation, he donated these ambulances, which are equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities for emergency use in multiple districts of the state.

On this occasion, he said many people approached him during medical emergency and believed that these ambulances will save a lot of lives. He said Andhra is very close to his heart and called it his second home. He praised Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts to create jobs and employment opportunities for the state. He cleared the air about political aspirations and said he is content being a common man.

Sonu Sood said he has been in close touch with Chandrababu Naidu since COVID days and believed that Andhra Pradesh will develop much better under his leadership. He said he aspires to be the brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh if he is given the opportunity. Chandrababu Naidu praised Soonu Sood for his magnanimity and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Sood said he hasn’t Pawan Kalyan yet and wished to meet him soon.

Previous Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Latest

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Most Read

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low

Related Articles

Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch