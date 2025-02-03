Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP

Actor Sonu Sood, who is well known for his villainous roles on big screen, is popular as a Good Samaritan for his humanitarian deeds. During COVID pandemic, Sonu Sood turned a saviour for thousands of migrants as he came forward voluntarily to support them with basic amenities. He always come forward during times of distress to extend financial support to the needy.

Today, he once again demonstrated brought the philanthropic side to fore when he donated four ambulances to Andhra Pradesh government. Sonu Sood met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat today evening and made this announcement. Through his foundation, he donated these ambulances, which are equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities for emergency use in multiple districts of the state.

On this occasion, he said many people approached him during medical emergency and believed that these ambulances will save a lot of lives. He said Andhra is very close to his heart and called it his second home. He praised Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts to create jobs and employment opportunities for the state. He cleared the air about political aspirations and said he is content being a common man.

Sonu Sood said he has been in close touch with Chandrababu Naidu since COVID days and believed that Andhra Pradesh will develop much better under his leadership. He said he aspires to be the brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh if he is given the opportunity. Chandrababu Naidu praised Soonu Sood for his magnanimity and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Sood said he hasn’t Pawan Kalyan yet and wished to meet him soon.