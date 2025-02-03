Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently addressed the media during his visit to Delhi, sharing his views on the 2025 Delhi elections and the BJP’s victory. He emphasized that the BJP’s win is a significant milestone for India’s development and called for collective efforts to ensure progress.

Chandrababu stressed that development is possible only through inclusive growth. He urged voters to think carefully about which party can truly bring progress and development to the nation. He pointed out that Delhi is not only grappling with environmental pollution but also political instability. According to him, the national capital has been lagging in development and is stuck in a cycle of problems. Chandrababu expressed his belief that voting for the BJP is essential for development. He described the BJP’s victory in Delhi as a turning point for the nation’s progress.

Chandrababu highlighted that India’s development is being closely watched by countries worldwide. He expressed confidence that by 2047, India will emerge as a developed nation. He noted that India is playing a leading role in artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. While the country previously focused on IT, it is now shifting its attention to AI and innovation. The Chief Minister explained that the recent budget aligns with the goals of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). Significant emphasis has been placed on infrastructure development, tax reforms, and policies to support MSMEs, which he described as game-changers for the economy.

Chandrababu emphasized the importance of the “Public-Private-People-Partnership” model. He stated that India is attracting investments across various sectors, and the country is witnessing a surge in infrastructure development and innovation. He praised the budget for its focus on increasing the growth rate and creating opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs to excel globally. Chandrababu proudly mentioned that Indian entrepreneurs are leading the way in global trade and commerce, showcasing the nation’s potential on the world stage.

During his visit, Chandrababu emphasized the need for leaders who share wealth rather than exploit it. He criticized the previous YSRCP government’s destructive policies, which he claimed severely impacted Andhra Pradesh. He urged the central government to support Andhra Pradesh, stating that the state has been recovering from the damage caused by past administrations. With proper governance and central support, he believes Andhra Pradesh can achieve rapid development. Chandrababu shared that Andhra Pradesh is now on the path to recovery and development. The state is addressing the damage caused in various sectors and moving forward with a clear vision for growth.