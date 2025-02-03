x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently addressed the media during his visit to Delhi, sharing his views on the 2025 Delhi elections and the BJP’s victory. He emphasized that the BJP’s win is a significant milestone for India’s development and called for collective efforts to ensure progress.

Chandrababu stressed that development is possible only through inclusive growth. He urged voters to think carefully about which party can truly bring progress and development to the nation. He pointed out that Delhi is not only grappling with environmental pollution but also political instability. According to him, the national capital has been lagging in development and is stuck in a cycle of problems. Chandrababu expressed his belief that voting for the BJP is essential for development. He described the BJP’s victory in Delhi as a turning point for the nation’s progress.

Chandrababu highlighted that India’s development is being closely watched by countries worldwide. He expressed confidence that by 2047, India will emerge as a developed nation. He noted that India is playing a leading role in artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. While the country previously focused on IT, it is now shifting its attention to AI and innovation. The Chief Minister explained that the recent budget aligns with the goals of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). Significant emphasis has been placed on infrastructure development, tax reforms, and policies to support MSMEs, which he described as game-changers for the economy.

Chandrababu emphasized the importance of the “Public-Private-People-Partnership” model. He stated that India is attracting investments across various sectors, and the country is witnessing a surge in infrastructure development and innovation. He praised the budget for its focus on increasing the growth rate and creating opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs to excel globally. Chandrababu proudly mentioned that Indian entrepreneurs are leading the way in global trade and commerce, showcasing the nation’s potential on the world stage.

During his visit, Chandrababu emphasized the need for leaders who share wealth rather than exploit it. He criticized the previous YSRCP government’s destructive policies, which he claimed severely impacted Andhra Pradesh. He urged the central government to support Andhra Pradesh, stating that the state has been recovering from the damage caused by past administrations. With proper governance and central support, he believes Andhra Pradesh can achieve rapid development. Chandrababu shared that Andhra Pradesh is now on the path to recovery and development. The state is addressing the damage caused in various sectors and moving forward with a clear vision for growth.

Next Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP Previous Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Latest

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Aamir Khan’s team responds about the Viral Caveman Look on Internet
image
Thandel: Big Investment and Big Recovery
image
Tollywood producer Commits Suicide

Most Read

image
Sonu Sood donates ambulances to AP
image
Chandrababu on Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Victory Marks a Turning Point for India’s Progress
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low

Related Articles

Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch