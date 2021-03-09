Chay’s Interesting Role in Thank You!

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film ‘Love Story’ already got the attention of the audience as the song ‘Saranga Dariya’ has stolen the hearts of many! The film is going to hit the screens on 16 April 2021. As the film is wrapped up already, Naga Chaitanya is currently participating in the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Thank You’.

Now, here’s an interesting revelation regarding Chay’s role in the film. Naga Chaitanya will be playing the role of ardent fan of Superstar Mahesh Babu! Until now, Chay didn’t do this kind of role. Hearing the news, Mahesh fans are quite happy!

Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar who earlier directed Chay’s ‘Manam’. Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Banner is producing the film while B.V.S Raju has penned the story. Thaman is composing the music and P.C. Sreeram is taking care of cinematography. The lead actress of the film is yet to be confirmed.