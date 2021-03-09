Ranbir Effect: Alia Bhatt in quarantine

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a great bond and they are dating each other for years. Ranbir Kapoor is tested positive for coronavirus and hours after the news broke out, top director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is tested positive for coronavirus. Alia Bhatt who is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra now quarantined herself as a precautionary measure. The shoots of both the films are kept on hold.

Alia Bhatt was in contact with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali because of which she quarantined herself for now. The actress has to join the sets of RRR this month and a song is planned to be canned on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. It is unclear for now if the schedules will get pushed or if Alia Bhatt will join the sets as per the plan.