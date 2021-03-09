Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood young Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is unwell for the past couple of days and he is shooting for various projects. As per the reports coming, Ranbir Kapoor is tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is doing fine and is currently in isolation. Earlier, his mother Neetu Kapoor is tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Shamshera, Brahmastra. He has films lined up with Luv Ranjan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Couple of days ago, Ranbir Kapoors’s uncle Randhir spoke to the media saying that Ranbir is unwell but he is not sure if he got contracted to coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are increasing at a fast pace. The film shoots too are happening without breaks. Ranbir Kapoor will return back to the sets once he recovers completely.