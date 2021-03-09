Suspense over Eluru municipal corporation poll

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has issued a stay order on the election to the Eluru municipal corporation. This order has not reached the State Election Commission (SEC) yet. However, the order has reached the Jagan Reddy Government which is promptly initiating measures to get the stay order lifted.

With no order reaching it till now, the SEC is going ahead with its arrangements for holding the election as scheduled. The polling is to be held on Sunday. As it falls on tomorrow only, there is a lot of suspense on the legal implications of holding the election.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Administration Department is filing a petition before the High Court seeking the stay order to be vacated. The department has not informed the SEC yet.

The differences between the Chief Minister and the SEC are continuing despite repeated intervention of the court. As a result, the procedural delays and confusion are casting a shadow on the election process through all the phases. The court has taken serious note of the petitions filed against the election violations in Eluru. A TDP leader petitioned the court saying that too many errors took place in the voters’ list.