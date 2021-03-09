All eyes on Jathi Ratnalu

Jathi Ratnalu is one small film that caught everyone’s attention. The songs are smashing hits and the trailer looked hilarious. The pre bookings are so good that the film is expected to open with packed houses all over. Analysts predict that Jathi Ratnalu will dominate Sharwanand’s Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath that are hitting the screens this weekend. National award-winning producer Nag Ashwin backed this film and he is keen to produce many more films if Jathi Ratnalu ends up as a winner.

The comic timing of Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi looks top class in the trailers. The trio seems to have made enough noise on the screen. Debutant Anudeep directed Jathi Ratnalu and Swapna Cinema are the producers. The makers of the film made decent profits before the film’s release. Jathi Ratnalu is also made on a strict budget.