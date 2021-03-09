Modi-Jagan not afraid of people’s agitations? Why?

There are two main agitations currently gathering speed in the country now. One is the farmers’ struggle in Delhi outskirts against the bills brought by the Modi Government. The other is the ‘Save Visakha Steel’ agitation going on in Andhra Pradesh. Besides this, the farmers, women and youth in Amaravati region have been waging a relentless stir against Capital shifting.

A lot of opposition along with debates are going on with regard to these agitations in public and on social media. Both the Centre and the State are under increasing pressure. Even then, both Modi and Jaganmohan Reddy seem to be least bothered about these popular agitations. This became more evident from the manner in which the Union Finance Minister has made her latest announcement on the Centre’s first stand for 100 percent privatisation of Visakha Steel.

Questions are being asked why the Modi-Jagan duo are not caring for and also not afraid of the people’s agitations. Analysts say that both of them are damn sure of their respective religious vote banks coupled with money and muscle power. In addition to this, there is the strength and support from the election managers like Prashant Kishore.

When the voters become less relevant in elections, then it is but natural that the elected parties would care even less for the very people who elect them.