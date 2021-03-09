Tollywood 2021: Audience waiting for these 7 Remakes

Tollywood is the only film industry that completely returned back to business after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. Almost the entire release chart for the year is full. There are seven remakes that the audience are waiting to witness on screen. Here are the details:

Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to Telugu cinema after more than three years. He decided to remake Pink and the film is titled Vakeel Saab. The film’s director Sriram Venu made enough changes to impress Mega fans and the Tollywood audience. After the teaser and the songs are out, the film is high on expectations. Vakeel Saab releases on April 9th and is one of the most awaited films this year.

Lucifer Remake: Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to remake Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. Mohan Raja came on to the board as director and the shoot commences next month. The film is expected to have its theatrical release during the second half of this year.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: Pawan Kalyan decided to remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. Saagar Chandra is the director and the film releases in September. Rana Daggubati will be seen in another important role.

Vedhalam Remake: Meher Ramesh impressed Chiranjeevi with the script of Vedhalam remake. He made ample changes and Chiranjeevi approved the project without any changes. The film will roll during the second half of this year. The release date is yet to be decided but the entire shooting portions will be completed this year.

Naarappa: Victory Venkatesh will be seen in a rugged look in Naarappa, the remake of Asuran. The film completed the shoot and is announced for summer release. Srikanth Addala directed this film. Venky’s look got a decent response.

Drishyam 2: Venkatesh will also be seen in one more remake film Drishyam 2. The shoot of the film commenced recently and the shoot completes in less than two months. Jeethu Joseph who directed the original is directing Drishyam 2.

Andhadhun Remake: Young actor Nithiin will be seen in the remake of the Bollywood crime thriller Andhadhun. The shoot is progressing currently and the film releases in June. Merlapaka Gandhi is the director and Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh are the leading ladies.