China did not enter India’s territory: Modi

“Those who dared Bharat Mata were taught a lesson,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said while asserting that no one can take even an “inch of the land”.

Addressing the all-party meeting to discuss India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese troops, the Prime Minister said Chinese neither entered Indian territory nor has any post been taken over by them. “They have not intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). India possesses the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. Our armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go,” Modi noted.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counter part Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP president J P Nadda, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

In the video-conference addressed by Modi on the corona situation in the country on Wednesday, the Telangana CM had already pledged in no uncertain terms his support to the Modi government stating that internal security should not be compromised at any cost. “This is the time when everyone should be united and speak in one voice. No one should politicise the issue. We should give a befitting reply to any country that questions the sovereignty and integrity of India,” KCR had told the Prime Minister.

Jagan had passed a condolence resolution in the Assembly and observed a two-minute silence with his colleagues as a mark of respect to the martyred soldiers. “I am deeply distressed after hearing the news of the attack on our soldiers. I read in the newspapers that 20 jawans were killed, including Santosh Babu from Suryapet. The sacrifice of Colonel Santosh Babu will forever be remembered by the Telugu people. I express deep condolences to the bereaved families,” he had told the Assembly while passing the condolence resolution.

On his part, former CM Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his party’s solidarity to the central government. At a recent TDLP video-conference, Naidu had paid tribute to the 20 Army personnel who laid down their lives in hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese troops. The TDLP condemned China for its provocative bid to ingress into the Indian territory.