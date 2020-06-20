Andhra stands by PM in face-off with China, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended full support to the Narendra Modi government in dealing with the situation arising out of the faceoff with China in Ladakh.

At the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via video conference, he said that Andhra Pradesh stands by the Centre for whatever strategy it adopts to tackle the situation on the border.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President said he had complete faith and trust in Modi’s leadership and exuded confidence that he would navigate the nation successfully even through the Galwan crisis and India will emerge stronger and resilient.

“I stand by you not only as President of YSR Congress Party but also as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I would like to convey the wholehearted support of 6 crore people of my state,” he said.

Lavishing praise on Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy said India became an economic and diplomatic power house with the Prime Minister extensively visiting nations across the globe and building strategic partnerships which propelled India to the forefront.

“This established India as a global power to reckon with and a lighthouse for other nations. We have gained prominence in the global sphere and it is quite evident from the Prime Minister’s most successful foreign policy initiatives which secured India membership in the top 3 international controlled regimes for missiles, arms and bio-weapons.”

The Chief Minister said Modi demonstrated his visionary leadership at the UN Security Council by securing unprecedented support of 184 out of 192 member nations.

The YSRCP chief said the progress also attracted the envy of some nations that are trying to destabilise India. “We have emerged victorious time and again and this time I am sure you will find a solution to this predicament using your wisdom and international diplomatic relations.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy began his speech by expressing deepest anguish over the death of 20 brave soldiers who displayed exemplary courage while protecting sovereignty of the country at Galwan Valley. He said he, on behalf of the state, saluted their supreme sacrifice.

“My heart goes out to the families of brave soldiers. I urge leaders participating in the meeting to stand shoulder to shoulder with our extended bereaved families,” he said.

He said that in today’s nuclear era the world is changing, wars are not fought with military might alone but by international clout, diplomacy, trade restrictions, sanctions and international pressure.

“Let us not forget the fact that no weapons were used and also not forget that there were few unconfirmed casualties on the other side as well,” he added.