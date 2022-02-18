Chinna Jeeyar Swamy breaks silence on ‘differences’ with KCR!

Seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy finally broke his silence on the reported differences with TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speculations are rife in TRS, political and media circles that differences cropped up between Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and KCR ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil Statue of Equality at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal near Shamshabad airport.

KCR not only stayed away from welcoming Modi at the Shamshabad airport but also skipped PM’s event at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

KCR reportedly got angrier over Swamy after Swamy compared Modi with Lord Rama in his speech. KCR feels that Swamy’s comment will benefit BJP in the ongoing UP Assembly polls. At a time, when he is fighting against Modi and BJP, Swamy helping Modi and BJP with his comments reportedly angered KCR.

When President Ramnath Kovind visited Hyderabad to visit Swamy’s ashram recently, KCR welcomed him at the airport but did not accompany President to ashram fuelling speculations that KCR is deliberately avoiding meeting Swamy as he was angry at him.

Jeeyar Swamy on Friday (today) held a press conference in which he clarified that there were no differences between him and KCR and all this was only a media creation.

Swamy said KCR might have not attended the PM’s and President’s events at the ashram due to health or administrative reasons and there is nothing more to it. He said all are equal before God and there is no discrimination in his ashram based on politics or based on whether they are ruling parties or opposition parties.

Swamy said KCR extended all the cooperation for the grand success of Sriramanuja Sahasrabdi Mahotsav since February 5.