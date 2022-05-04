Chintamaneni gets HC relief in SC Atrocities case

Former TDP MLA from Denduluru in Eluru district, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, got some relief from the high court on Wednesday from the SC ST Atrocities case booked against him. The Chintalapudi police in the district booked the case against the TDP leader on April 26.

The case was booked following a complaint by Thommandru Bhupathi, sarpanch of Ankampalem village of Pragadavaram mandal. Bhupathi alleged that the TDP leader abused him by caste when he questioned him while holding protest in the village. The TDP leader held a protest as part of the party programme.

Bhupathi and his supporters went to the TDP’s protest and questioned them for accusing chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This was followed by a minor brawl between the supporters of Bhupathi and Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

The police intervened and dispersed the fighting activists of the two parties. Later, Bhupathi lodged a complaint with the Chintalapudi police alleging that Prabhakar had abused him in the name of caste.

The court stayed further action on the case against the former MLA. The counsel for Chintamaneni said that the former MLA did not abuse anyone including the complainant. The case was fabricated and pleaded with the court to quash it.

On hearing the counsel, the court directed the police not to proceed further on the case filed against the former MLA. The court adjourned the case for further hearing at a later date.