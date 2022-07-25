Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan compliment each other

The Telugu press meet of Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha took place last evening in Hyderabad. The Telugu trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled during the event. Megastar Chiranjeevi is presenting the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya were present for the media interaction. Aamir Khan revealed that he had come all the way to take the blessings of Chiranjeevi. Megastar immediately hugged Aamir Khan on the state. Aamir Khan told that they have been working on the script from 14 years.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi said “Aamir Khan is one actor who impresses the audience with his experiments. Aamir Khan is the finest actor of our country and he is an asset to Indian cinema. I feel it as a privilege to present the film. He told about the Forrest Gump remake in 2019 during our visit in Japan. Aamir Khan is a perfect fit for the role. Aamir Khan is the Tom Hanks of India” told Chiranjeevi during his speech. Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan is releasing on April 11th. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.