Chiranjeevi and YS Jagan Meeting Highlights

Megastar Chiranjeevi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss about the issues that are faced in Tollywood. The meeting gained prominence when Telugu cinema is shattered because of the GO 35 (ticket pricing GO in AP). Chiranjeevi met YS Jagan for lunch and discussed all the issues, challenges of Tollywood. He interacted with the press in Gannavaram airport before leaving for Hyderabad. He said that he is completely satisfied with the meeting with YS Jagan.

“The entire meeting was very fruitful. I will meet the celebrities and will explain in detail about my meeting with YS Jagan. I will collect the feedback and will meet YS Jagan again. I received an invitation from YS Jagan to meet for lunch. I am ready to take the celebrities from Telugu cinema soon if YS Jagan requests me. The issue of ticket pricing is expected to end on a happy note. I cannot comment about the ticket prices for now. I have taken all the issues of Telugu cinema to YS Jagan. He responded on a positive note. He promised to discuss with the Committee and plan a meeting again. The final draft will come in 2-3 weeks. I request everyone not to lose their patience and wait for some more time. There would be positive results very soon. YS Jagan garu also responded on a positive note about implementing fifth show in the state” told Megastar.