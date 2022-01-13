Nagarjuna responds on Chiranjeevi meeting with Jagan

Chiranjeevi meeting with Andhra Pradesh chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been watched curiously by industry circles as well as political circles. Nagarjuna responded on this meeting. Details as follows.

Today media asked Nagarjuna to respond on the meeting between Jagan and Chiranjeevi. Nagarjuna responded on this and said, Chiranjeevi is meeting the chief Minister on behalf of the entire industry to help all the industry people. He added that, he also should have been part of that meeting but he could not do so because he is currently busy with his upcoming release Bangaraju. Nagarjuna said, he will definitely be part of the next meeting with Jagan.

However as per reports , Andhra Pradesh government is in no mood to resolve all the issues of film industry at this moment and may put the issue on hold for some more time by calling for another meeting in a month time. We need to wait and see when will the issues of film industry be resolved.