Chiranjeevi holding talks with one more director?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has a strong lineup of projects. The top actor is wrapping up Acharya and he will join the sets of Lucifer remake from August 13th. The veteran actor will also launch the remake of Vedhalam in September and he also signed an interesting film in the direction of Bobby. Young director Maruthi met Megastar and narrated a script, got a positive nod. The film is expected to start rolling next year.

The latest news we hear is that Megastar Chiranjeevi is in touch with actor, director and choreographer Prabhudeva. The duo worked for Shankardada Zindabad in the past and the film ended up as a dud. Prabhudeva delivered several hits as a director and he even choreographed several super hit songs of Megastar. Chiranjeevi is keen to assign a remake for Prabhudeva and the discussions are going on. Prabhudeva is a specialist in directing remakes. More details are expected to be out soon.