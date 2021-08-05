Suriya’s Hindi remake lands in Trouble

Suriya scored a massive hit with Soorarai Pottru and the film received wide appreciation from all over the country. The film is going to be remade in Bollywood and Sudha Kongara who directed the original will direct the film. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment along with Abundantia Entertainment will produce the film jointly in Hindi. The Madras High Court issued a stay on the remake after Sikhya Entertainment who co-produced Soorarai Pottru filed a petition about the remake.

Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment approached the Madras High Court for not including them in the Hindi remake. Soorarai Pottru is based on the life story of Air Deccan Chief GR Gopinath and Sikhya Entertainment claims that the Hindi rights are sold off without their consent. Suriya and his production house are yet to respond to the issue.