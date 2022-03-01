Bholaa Shankar First Look: Mass-appealing

Bholaa Shankar which is the official remake of Tamil hit Vedalam is in the mid of its shoot. The production works are presently happening in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in the film, where Tamannaah will be seen as his ladylove, while Keerthy Suresh is playing his sister.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the team has unleashed first look as well as a motion poster of the movie. Chiranjeevi appears in a mass-appealing getup, though he looks class in trendy attire. He is seen sitting on bumper of the jeep with a specially designed chain as trident in his hand. The motion poster is also quite interesting with lively music from Mahati Swara Sagar.

Bholaa Shankar is being made grandly and Chiranjeevi will appear in an action-packed role. Anil Sunkara is producing the film which is one of the most awaited movies to hit the screens in 2022.