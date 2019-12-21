Chiranjeevi-Pawan conflicting statements on 3 Capitals

Actor and former union minister K. Chiranjeevi praised the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s move to develop 3 Capitals. This is good for ensuring the balanced development in backward regions as well. He said that he has firm belief in Jagan Reddy’s capacity to bring in greater development of the state. At the same time, Chiru wanted the government to make sure to protect the interests of the 23,000 farmers and their future generations in Amaravati Capital City area. These farmers will lose heavily if their lands become useless if promised development doesn’t take place there. Jagan should take steps to provide justice to the farmers.

On the other hand, Chiru’s brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan took strong objection to the way the government is changing its stand. Pawan released a statement saying that the GN Rao Experts Committee created further confusion in the multiple capitals issue. He reserved his opinion on the issue saying that he would comment only after Jagan Reddy Cabinet takes its final decision on the panel recommendations. Jana Sena chief has already pledged support to the Amaravati Capital farmers. Naga Babu and Nadendla Manohar already visited capital villages and supported farmers agitation.