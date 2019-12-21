Intense first look of KGF: Chapter 2

Kannada film KGF created a sensation across the country and it ended up as a massive hit in all the released languages. The sequel of the film is getting ready and it is announced for summer 2020 release. The first look poster of KGF: Chapter 2 is out today and it looks intense, powerful. Yash stuns in a raw look and the sequel is focused on rebuilding the empire of KGF. Prashanth Neel is the director of the film and Hombale Pictures are the producers.

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films in masses across the country. Several pan Indian actors like Sanjay Dutt will be seen in other crucial roles in the film.

