‘Romantic’ first single: Soothing melody with red-hot visuals

The first video single from Akash Puri’s ‘Romantic’ was released a short time ago and it catches the attention right from the first shot.

Titled ‘Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam’, this song starts off with Puri Jagannadh’s dynamic voice-over in which he explains the meaning of love in a very intense manner. What follows later is a soothing song with red-hot visuals.

The song has intimate lyrics, which were penned by Puri Jagannadh and they give an in-depth insight of love. It is more like an intimate conversation between two people who are neck-deep in love. Puri Jagannadh, Akash and Chinmayi lent their voice for the song and very few instruments were used in it. The background is soothing.

The scorching chemistry between the lead pair Akash, and Ketika Sharma is extremely intense and striking. Their sparkling chemistry is the main asset to the video song. The beauty of a Goa beach is captured well.

Romantic has wrapped shoot and the makers have released the right song at the right time, which will build more buzz to the film. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are jointly producing the intense romantic entertainer, which is being directed by Anil Paduri.