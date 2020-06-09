Chiranjeevi team to meet CM Jagan at Tadepalli at 3 pm

Top film industry personalities are going to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Tadepalli camp office cum residence in Amaravati Capital City here today at 3 p.m. The delegation will be led by Chiranjeevi. It will include celebrities like Nagarjuna and directors Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and Trivikram.

Chiranjeevi and team are expected to seek CM Jagan Reddy’s support for re-starting shootings for film and TV serial productions in the state. The issue of re-opening of the theatres will also come up in the discussions. In view of the huge relaxations given for Coronavirus restrictions all over the country, the film industry wants the same here in Andhra Pradesh. Already, their representations to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao have got good results.

The overall industry has been stuck in a bigger crisis than ever before. Just like other sectors of economy, the film industry is expecting sizeable support from the Governments to overcome the losses and stage a recovery. The industry also wants support of thousands of workers and artists depending on the film shootings.