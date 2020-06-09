Lead actors locked for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake

There are a lot of speculations going on about the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sithara Entertainments acquired the remake rights and they took enough time to finalize the lead actors. Rana Daggubati watched the film and he decided to come on to the board as one of the lead actors. The latest one to join the team is Ravi Teja. The veteran actor too is all excited about the project and he gave his nod very recently.

But the project may not start anytime soon as both Ravi Teja and Rana are occupied with a bunch of films. The biggest challenge for Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake is to get the right director who can drive the film emotionally balancing both the roles. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is purely a film that is driven by nativity. Several changes should be done to impress the Telugu audience. The production house is in the hunt for the right director who can make all these changes and deliver an impressive product.

The makers are in plans to make an official announcement once the director is locked and once Ravi Teja, Rana gets impressed with the changes done to the script.