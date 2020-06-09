Balakrishna Birthday Special: BB 3 First Roar Today

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his birthday tomorrow. It’s very special because it is his 60th birthday. This year, Balakrishna is providing double birthday blasts to his fans and that too one day in advance.

As is known, Balakrishna will be releasing a special singing video today. What’s more, first roar of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu film will also be released today at 7:09 PM. It’s a teaser cut from first schedule of the film that’s wrapped up before lockdown was enforced.

Billed to be a mass action entertainer, BB 3 is being bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy. This is third film in Balakrishna and Boyapati combo after two back to back blockbusters- Simhaa and Legend.

Boyapati is said to be taking utmost care on BB 3 and first roar is expected to give goose bumps to fans.