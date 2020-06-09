Veteran Bollywood beauty in Andhadhun Remake?

Young actor Nithiin will reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the remake of Andhadhun. This action thriller will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is expected to start rolling early next year. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and Gandhi is busy finalizing the lead actors. Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan may romance Nithiin in this untitled action thriller.

Tabu played a crucial role and her screen presence, performance is one of the highlights of Andhadhun. The makers initially approached Tabu but she wasn’t quite excited. Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty is now approached for the role and the actress responded on a positive note. The discussions are on and things will be finalized soon. Tabu, Ramya Krishna and Anasuya Bharadwaj’s names are considered initially. As per the update, the makers may go ahead with Shilpa Shetty.

Tagore Madhu and Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies will jointly produce the film which will be shot completely in Pondicherry.