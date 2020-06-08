Jagan 1 year regime marked 90 per cent betrayals: Naidu

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that instead of fulfilling 90 per cent promises, the YCP Government has committed 90 per cent betrayals on the people of Andhra Pradesh after coming to power with their votes.

The TDP chief asserted that the ruling party would come to know about the true consequences of its actions if its leaders go to the people and take their opinion on Jagan Reddy’s one year rule.

Mr. Naidu, in a series of tweets, said the CM came to power begging for One Chance from the people and, keeping up with that spirit, he should have competed with previous Governments to bring greater development. Instead, these rulers missed that golden opportunity but focused all their energies to destroy the State wholesale thereby spoiling the AP people’s future for generations to come.

Stating that development took a reverse turn in all aspects, the AP Opposition leader said that even the poor people’s welfare programmes were facing cuts and cancellations. The funds meant for poor people were either being diverted or misused. On the other hand, gang wars were disturbing peace in the society. ‘Rowdy Rajyam’ is making people’s lives miserable. YCP chaotic policies were an example of how criminals would run a rule. In the regime of betrayers, all sections of people would be left devastated.

Mr. Naidu made a dig at the ‘Tughlaq reverse’ decisions of Jagan Reddy, saying that adamant and arrogant actions have reduced AP into a laughing stock like never before. The State has suffered heavily because of 3 Capitals Bill, PPAs cancellation, cut in BC reservations, ruling party colours to Government buildings, Council abolition bill, Election Commissioner removal and so on. The people should become conscious and save the State from the misrule and inexperience of YCP.