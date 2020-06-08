TDP chargesheet: Jagan used ‘One Chance’ for AP destruction: Lokesh

TDP National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday asserted that the ruling YCP leaders have no moral right to talk about welfare of AP people since not even one of its ‘Navaratnalu’ cash transfer promises was implemented 100 per cent in the past one year.

He released the TDP chargesheet against the one-year rule of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at TDP Central Office here. Addressing a press conference on the occasion, he said just like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) framed a chargesheet listing out Jagan Reddy’s scams worth Rs. 1 lakh crore during his father’s rule, the TDP has now issued the present chargesheet as Jagan indulged in even larger corruption in his capacity as Chief Minister.

“The One Chance given by the people was used for AP destruction. Navaratnalu was turned into a bundle of scams and lies. Constitutional violations and human rights violations were rampant in the last one year. Jagan Reddy has used his innovation to launch new schemes only to carry out his scams and plunder public money. Not the opposition parties, even YCP leaders and the general public are making allegations against,” Mr Lokesh said.

When asked about YCP claims on welfare benefits, the former Minister said Jagan Reddy promised to give Ammavadi cash benefits to 82 lakh beneficiaries but after coming to power, only 43 lakh were given this benefit. The elderly poor citizens were promised a hike of Rs. 1,000 in pensions prior to polls but only Rs. 250 increase was there. For each and every promise in Navaratnalu, the CM is now using ‘conditions apply’ clause in their implementation so as to deny the benefits to the poor beneficiaries as far as possible.

Mr. Lokesh hit back strongly at the YCP criticism against Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the ruling party was so scared that it got an entire flight cancelled in order to prevent the former CM from calling on the victims of LG Polymers gas tragedy in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Naidu was known for his untiring public services as was evident from his good work during Hudhud and Titli cyclones. Whereas, CM Jagan Reddy became known for his multiplicity of corruption scams in sand, liquor, lands, mines and so on. Even the national media was blaming YCP Government for its ‘utter insensitivity’ to the cause of public service and social responsibility.

Referring to YCP promise on total prohibition, Mr. Lokesh deplored that after one year, Jagan Reddy has ended up becoming the brand ambassador for cheap liquor. Very harmful liquor brands were being sold at the Jagan Reddy liquor shops being run in the name of the Government. The scam behind this liquor scheme was designed to amass Rs. 25,000 Cr in the five years of his rule.

The TDP General Secretary recalled how Jagan gave countless kisses to the people during his Padayatra before coming to power but after becoming CM, he started raining a series of blows on all sections of society. Rampant corruption led to denial of benefits to BCs, SCs, STs, Minorities and Kapus. The multi-crore funds meant for their development were diverted to YCP corruption schemes.

Mr. Lokesh pointed out how the ruling party MLAs themselves were raising protests against shortage of sand which was being sold at Rs. 50,000 per lorry as against its cost of Rs. 10,000 during TDP regime. Because of the YCP sand mafia, 40 lakh construction workers and their families were on the roads now without work while 60 of these workers committed suicides, unable to feed their families.

Mr. Lokesh said while YCP indulged in corruption all through the year including in Coronavirus kits and bleaching powder, the TDP under the leadership of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu fought for justice to the people in regard to LG Polymers leak, lockdown violations by YCP leaders, sand and liquor mafia activities and so on.