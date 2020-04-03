Chiranjeevi thanks Balayya for his contribution to CCC

Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.ప్రతి కష్టసమయంలోను,ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవటం కోసం సినీ పరిశ్రమ ఒక్కటిగా ముందుకొస్తే,మీరెప్పుడు తోడుంటారు pic.twitter.com/9IWMw3ovMn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 3, 2020

Megastar Chiranjeevi took the initiative to pool out the funds for dailywage workers and other film workers who are left jobless because of the coronavirus. Tollywood celebrities are donating to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) which is operating from Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna donated Rs 25 lakhs for CCC. Megastar Chiranjeevi took his twitter to reveal the news.

He thanked Balayya for the donation and lauded him for his efforts during the tough times. Balakrishna also donated Rs 50 lakhs each for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Several top actors donated big amount for the film workers during this coronavirus.