Chiranjeevi thanks Balayya for his contribution to CCC

Megastar Chiranjeevi took the initiative to pool out the funds for dailywage workers and other film workers who are left jobless because of the coronavirus. Tollywood celebrities are donating to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) which is operating from Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna donated Rs 25 lakhs for CCC. Megastar Chiranjeevi took his twitter to reveal the news.

He thanked Balayya for the donation and lauded him for his efforts during the tough times. Balakrishna also donated Rs 50 lakhs each for the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Several top actors donated big amount for the film workers during this coronavirus.

