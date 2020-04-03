US Market reaches rock bottom due to coronavirus

A complete lockdown is implemented across India due to coronavirus outbreak. It is unclear about the release of films and the theatres too are locked as of now. The impact of coronavirus is quite severe in USA which also contributes a major part of Telugu theatrical market. Several trade analysts predict that it takes months for the US audience to make it to theatres because of the coronavirus.

The immediate Telugu releases (in the next couple of months) will not get a theatrical release in USA which is a dent for the business. It is unclear as of now when the USA market turns out to be stable. The makers of the upcoming releases would be losing good amounts because of the closure of overseas market. As of now, the theatres across USA are shut till the end of May and the lockdown may be extended.